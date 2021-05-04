What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

Front-line workers, young people with underlying conditions eligible today. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, April 5.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of April 5, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-7 of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 16-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Front-line workers as defined by the CDC

People living in multigenerational households

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Front-line workers, young people with underlying conditions eligible

Group 7 of Phase 1B, which includes front-line workers and adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions, is eligible for the vaccine statewide starting today. Last week, Gov. Brown announced that family members of front-line workers are also eligible.

US hits new vaccination record as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday that more than 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours, setting a new record.