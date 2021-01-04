What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

20 Oregon counties have been approved to expand COVID-19 vaccinations a few days ahead of the state’s timeline. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, April 1.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

COVID vaccine now available for front-line workers in 20 Oregon counties

Twenty Oregon counties have been approved to expand COVID-19 vaccinations a few days ahead of the state’s timeline. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the counties are Benton, Coos, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler.

Each county submitted attestation letters to the state, signaling their readiness to immediately offer the coronavirus vaccine to people in the next group of eligibility, Group 7 of Phase 1B. That group is made up of the following people:

Front-line workers, as defined by the CDC (see page 2 of the document below for a full list)

People living in multi-generational households.

People aged 16-44 with one or more health conditions with increased risk.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine protections last at least 6 months

Pfizer and BioNtech on Thursday announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 91% effective for up to at least six months after getting a second dose, citing updated trial data.

Pfizer's chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that the recent data "confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine" and can permit the company to apply for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the vaccine only has Emergency Authorization Use, which was issued in December of 2020.

'We Can Do This': Biden launches community corps to boost vaccines

Seeking to overcome vaccine hesitancy, the Biden administration is unveiling a coalition of community, religious and celebrity partners to promote COVID-19 shots.