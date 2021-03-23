What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

14 Oregon counties moved up their vaccine timelines. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, March 23.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

In addition, counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups. Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

14 Oregon counties approved to expand COVID vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday announced that 14 Oregon counties have submitted attestation letters to the state and can immediately begin offering available vaccines to the next eligibility groups.

Those counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

Officials in those counties said they asked for permission to advance early after providers informed them vaccine appointments were sitting empty for days on end.

Policies vary over leftover COVID vaccine doses

What happens to leftover vaccine doses and how can you get one? It's a popular question these days and the short answer is, it varies.

“We do have people looking for that last-minute vaccine that may be going to waste if nobody uses it,” said Pat Hubbell, pharmacist and owner of Brooklyn Pharmacy in Southeast Portland.