What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, March 2.

How to get a COVID vaccination in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed again on March 1. Rather than hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to find thousands of appointments, eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The state will use the information people have submitted at the state's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool as an invitation system. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and their information will be sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center, one of Oregon's mass vaccination sites.

2,400 COVID vaccine appointments gone in 10 minutes for OHSU drive-thru site

Gov. Kate Brown made all Oregonians 65 and older eligible for the vaccine on March 1. They join more than 200,000 seniors in the greater Portland area age 70 and older who are eligible and still trying to secure their first COVID vaccine shots. The OHSU COVID 19 website posted 2,400 appointments for their Portland International Airport drive-thru clinic Monday morning at 9 a.m. They were available for anyone who was eligible. All appointments were snapped up in 10 minutes.

Merck to help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Twitter users who spread COVID vaccine misinformation face permanent ban

Twitter will permanently ban users who repeatedly spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the social media platform announced Monday.