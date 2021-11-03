What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

Four health centers in Oregon became part of a new federal vaccine program. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, March 11.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Four Oregon health centers chosen to get vaccines directly from federal government in effort to increase equity

In an effort to reach equity, four health centers in Oregon became part of a new federal vaccine program that began in February. The program's goal is to get more shots in the arms of underserved communities and those disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

"One of the things we've witnessed during the pandemic is structural racism," Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation Executive Director Serena Cruz said.

Four former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get COVID vaccine in PSA

Four former presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available to them, as part of a campaign to overcome hesitancy about the shots.

Two public service announcements from the Ad Council and the business-supported COVID Collaborative feature Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter as well as first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter. All of them have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

President Biden to deliver prime-time address on COVID-19 anniversary

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.