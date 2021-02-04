What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Johnson & Johnson will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine on younger teens. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, April 2.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

CDC: Vaccinated people can travel, but still need to wear masks

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

Johnson & Johnson to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on younger teens

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it would begin testing its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents ages 12 to 17.

The company said in a statement that the Phase 2a study, which has been ongoing since September, was initially designed to evaluate the safety of the vaccine candidate in "healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years, as well as adults aged 65 years and older."

Now, the study is being expanded to include "a small number" of older children and teens. It will first test the COVID-19 vaccine on 16- and 17-year-olds before expanding to a larger group of kids.

FDA authorizes two changes to Moderna’s vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial.

The agency said late Thursday it approved new vials from Moderna that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the original vials designed to hold 10 doses. Additionally, regulators said providers can safely extract up to 11 doses from the original 10-dose vials. Those changes will be added to instructions for health care workers.

VERIFY: Are there rules against laminating my vaccination card?

Every adult will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon and Washington and that means millions more people will soon have a vaccination card. The small index card includes your name, birth date, what shot you received, and what date you're supposed to return for your second shot