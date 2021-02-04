What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon
As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Child care providers
- People 65 and older
- Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.
CDC: Vaccinated people can travel, but still need to wear masks
Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.
Johnson & Johnson to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on younger teens
Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it would begin testing its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents ages 12 to 17.
The company said in a statement that the Phase 2a study, which has been ongoing since September, was initially designed to evaluate the safety of the vaccine candidate in "healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years, as well as adults aged 65 years and older."
Now, the study is being expanded to include "a small number" of older children and teens. It will first test the COVID-19 vaccine on 16- and 17-year-olds before expanding to a larger group of kids.
FDA authorizes two changes to Moderna’s vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial.
The agency said late Thursday it approved new vials from Moderna that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the original vials designed to hold 10 doses. Additionally, regulators said providers can safely extract up to 11 doses from the original 10-dose vials. Those changes will be added to instructions for health care workers.
VERIFY: Are there rules against laminating my vaccination card?
Every adult will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon and Washington and that means millions more people will soon have a vaccination card. The small index card includes your name, birth date, what shot you received, and what date you're supposed to return for your second shot
Several viewers have emailed the KGW VERIFY team asking if there are rules against laminating the cards.