What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

China has admitted to producing ineffective vaccines. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, April 12.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of April 5, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-7 of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 16-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Front-line workers as defined by the CDC

Family members of front-line workers

People living in multigenerational households

On April 19, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Oregon.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Colleges weigh requiring student vaccinations

U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.

Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms.

China admits to ineffective vaccines, looks to other options

In a rare admission this weekend, the director of China's health agency said COVID vaccines produced by private and state-run groups are not very effective. This comes as an Oregon congressman pushes for effective vaccine property rights be shared to more quickly end the coronavirus pandemic.