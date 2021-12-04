What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon
As of April 5, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-7 of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Child care providers
- People 65 and older
- Adults 16-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
- Front-line workers as defined by the CDC
- Family members of front-line workers
- People living in multigenerational households
On April 19, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Oregon.
Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.
Colleges weigh requiring student vaccinations
U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it.
Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms.
China admits to ineffective vaccines, looks to other options
In a rare admission this weekend, the director of China's health agency said COVID vaccines produced by private and state-run groups are not very effective. This comes as an Oregon congressman pushes for effective vaccine property rights be shared to more quickly end the coronavirus pandemic.
The Associated Press reports the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates.”