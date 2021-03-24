What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, March 24.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

In addition, counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups. Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

More people traveling outside their county for vaccine as Oregon expands eligibility

As Oregon expands vaccine eligibility, more people are considering driving outside their home county to an area where they qualify for the shot.

The Oregon Health Authority tells KGW once you become eligible for the vaccine, you can sign up for appointments in other counties as long as you qualify for the vaccine there. But keep in mind, you'll need to drive back for your second dose.

20 Oregon counties approved to expand COVID vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday announced seven more counties can expand who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes a day after OHA said 13 counties could move ahead with more people being eligible for the vaccine.