What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon
As of April 5, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-7 of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Child care providers
- People 65 and older
- Adults 16-64 with underlying health conditions
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
- Front-line workers as defined by the CDC
- People living in multigenerational households
Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.
CDC: COVID-19 variant first found in Britain now most common in US
A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”
The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.
Gov. Brown moves up Oregon's eligibility timeline as vaccine supply goes down
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is moving up the eligibility date for everyone 16 and older to get a COVID shot. At the same time, expected supply of the vaccine is going down.
The governor said everyone old enough will be eligible April 19, the same day President Joe Biden said he wants every American eligible. Previously, the state's eligibility date for people 16 and older was May 1.