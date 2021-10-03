What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Wednesday, March 10.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

US to secure 100 million more Johnson & Johnson vaccines

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is expected to announce plans to purchase another 100 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses during an event with the CEO of the company, according to White House health officials.

White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt during a briefing Wednesday morning said the order of vaccines "allows the president to plan for the future and the latter part of the year."

Vaccination timelines in Oregon could accelerate with increased vaccine allotment

A chart from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine will skip Oregon this week and next, but then pour into the state at a rate of 80,000 doses a week beginning March 22. That will take the state's weekly allotment above 209,000 doses.

“This will likely allow us to accelerate the timelines for different categories that we talked about with the governor in the press conference last week," said OHA director Patrick Allen said.

CVS locations in Target stores to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 600 CVS pharmacy locations within Target stores will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines, the company announced Wednesday. The vaccinations will be available to customers and Target team members, based on state and federal guidelines for who is eligible at the time.