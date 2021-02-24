What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Wednesday

As of Feb. 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two, three and four of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Childcare providers
- People 70 and older
Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.
Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.
FDA staff releases review of Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J's shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.
VERIFY: Rare instances of vaccinated people still getting COVID are expected
Reports of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 even after getting fully vaccinated have led to social media posts claiming the COVID-19 vaccines don’t work. There are rare instances where people who have been fully vaccinated get COVID-19 afterwards. Right now the number of cases make up less than 1% of all vaccinated people. Experts say this is actually normal and reflects the fact that the vaccines are only about 95% effective.