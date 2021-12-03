What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, March 12.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

President Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address Thursday night to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and “begin to mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

VERIFY: Moderna, Pfizer developing COVID-19 vaccine boosters, anticipate annual shot

As we get into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, many are asking how much protection it provides - and for how long.

Experts say we will likely need to get an annual booster shot to extend our protection against COVID-19.

More than 445,000 Oregonians considered fully vaccinated