What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two, three and four of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 70 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Multnomah County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for BIPOC community

Smaller vaccination sites are popping up in Multnomah County, with the goal of reaching underserved communities hit hard by the pandemic. Last Friday, Multnomah County, in partnership with its REACH Program, held a vaccination clinic at Highland Christian Center in Northeast Portland. Their goal was to vaccinate seniors who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. At Friday’s event, nearly 400 people, including a handful of white people, signed up and were vaccinated.

Vaccine signup still problematic as 206,000 more Oregonians become eligible

Across Oregon, more than 200,000 seniors aged 70 to 74 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

But being eligible is not the same as getting a shot, especially in the Portland area where many are eager for the vaccine.

“So unfortunately, first of all, I got up right after midnight because I thought it would open up immediately,” said 71-year-old Alan Iberg. "But alas, it didn’t."

He wanted to do all he could to get one of the 7,000 shots made available starting at 9 a.m. through the Oregon Health Authority website.