What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 15, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one, two and three of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 75 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

More than 1,000 adult care homes in Oregon still waiting on the COVID vaccine

There are more than 1,300 adult care homes in Oregon licensed with the state. These are smaller facilities run out of people’s homes. According to guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, these facilities are in the state’s 1A vaccination group, meaning they should have gone first. But while the adult care homes are supposed to get the vaccine through a federal program, only 170 of the 1,300 homes have registered so far.

COVID-19 shots may be tweaked if variants get worse

The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

“It’s not really something you can sort of flip a switch, do overnight,” cautioned Richard Webby, who directs a World Health Organization flu center from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Viruses mutate constantly and it takes just the right combination of particular mutations to escape vaccination. But studies are raising concern that first-generation COVID-19 vaccines don’t work as well against a mutant that first emerged in South Africa as they do against other versions circulating around the world.

Fauci wins $1 million for 'defending science'