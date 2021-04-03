What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Thursday

A new study found COVID-19 antibodies in breastmilk of vaccinated mothers. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, March 4.

How to get a COVID vaccination in Oregon

As of March 1, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 65 and older

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed again on March 1. Rather than hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to find thousands of appointments, eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The state will use the information people have submitted at the state's Get Vaccinated Oregon tool as an invitation system. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and their information will be sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center, one of Oregon's mass vaccination sites.

New study finds COVID-19 antibodies in breastmilk of vaccinated mothers

For new moms, getting the COVID-19 vaccine might come with a few concerns. Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers weren't part of the vaccine trials. But a new study conducted in Portland is looking into how nursing moms might pass COVID-19 antibodies to their babies after the moms get the shot.

Vaccine clinic in Washington County helps communities of color access COVID vaccinations

Washington County is trying to get vaccines to those hardest to reach through multiple community clinics. As the county gets more vaccine, it will open more first-dose clinics. The county expects to vaccinate 5-10% of the population mainly through vaccine clinics for people who don't have great access to health care systems and pharmacies.