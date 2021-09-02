What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

You should still get a vaccine if you've already had COVID-19. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 8, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one and two of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 80 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Making your appointment: a step-by-step explainer

Here's how eligible Oregonians can use the vaccine information tool on the OHA vaccination website to sign up for an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

VERIFY: Yes, you should still get a vaccine if you've already had COVID-19

As more COVID-19 vaccines are produced and more people are offered the option to get vaccinated, it’s becoming increasingly common for people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered to be able to get the vaccine.

That can create a confusing situation for some people. Should I get the vaccine? Do I still even need the vaccine if I had coronavirus? In both cases, experts say the answer is yes.

VERIFY: How long will immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine last? No one knows for sure

One of the most common questions our VERIFY team receives about the COVID-19 vaccines is how long the immunity lasts.