What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon
As of March 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:
- Health care workers and first responders
- Long-term care residents
- K-12 educators and school staff
- Child care providers
- People 65 and older
In addition, counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups. Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.
Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington
From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.
The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.
Vaccination clinic opens at Clackamas Town Center
Clackamas Town Center is now the largest vaccination clinic in Clackamas County. It opens Friday morning and continues Saturday.
There are 3,500 appointments available at Clackamas Town Center for Friday and Saturday. These appointments are only for Clackamas County residents. Visit the county website to book an appointment.
Oregon works to recruit bigger pharmacies for COVID vaccine rollout
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says about 25,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be allocated per week to pharmacies around the state if more of them joined its state and federal partnership programs.
About 70% of smaller pharmacies are enrolled state pharmacy partners. OHA director Patrick Allen said the agency is working to recruit more, but that some are unable to join because of resource limitations.
He said the bigger challenge is with federal pharmacy partners, which currently sit at 62% participation.
Biden doubles goal of COVID vaccines to 200 million doses
President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday by doubling his original goal on COVID-19 vaccines by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office. The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office — as the president pushes to defeat a pandemic that has killed more than 545,000 Americans and devastated the nation’s economy.