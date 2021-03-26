What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Clackamas Town Center is now the largest vaccination clinic in Clackamas County. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, March 26.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 22, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

In addition, counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups. Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

Vaccination clinic opens at Clackamas Town Center

Clackamas Town Center is now the largest vaccination clinic in Clackamas County. It opens Friday morning and continues Saturday.

There are 3,500 appointments available at Clackamas Town Center for Friday and Saturday. These appointments are only for Clackamas County residents. Visit the county website to book an appointment.

Oregon works to recruit bigger pharmacies for COVID vaccine rollout

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says about 25,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be allocated per week to pharmacies around the state if more of them joined its state and federal partnership programs.

About 70% of smaller pharmacies are enrolled state pharmacy partners. OHA director Patrick Allen said the agency is working to recruit more, but that some are unable to join because of resource limitations.

He said the bigger challenge is with federal pharmacy partners, which currently sit at 62% participation.

