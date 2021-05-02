What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Friday

Oregon seniors in assisted living facilities are still waiting for vaccines. Here are the top vaccine facts for Friday, Feb. 5.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Jan. 25., everyone in Phase 1A and group one of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

Oregon introduced a new online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Thousands of Oregon seniors in assisted living facilities still waiting for vaccines after incorrect claims by Gov. Brown

Seniors in congregate living facilities are in the state's 1A category to get the vaccine first. They have been eligible for vaccines since December, but many are still waiting to get their first dose even as Oregon expands who is eligible. "They've been overlooked and forgotten, and that's really kind of sinful because they're still here," said Patricia Ridgely, who has been trying to get her 94-year-old grandmother the vaccine. A week ago, Gov. Kate Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris during a Zoom interview that all seniors in assisted living facilities had been vaccinated, and that was part of her reasoning to open up vaccines to teachers. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown, said she misspoke during the interview.

White House COVID-19 team says US will boost vaccines, at-home tests

The White House COVID-19 response team discussed an overview of the Defense Production Act during a briefing on Friday. The Defense Production Act, which President Joe Biden has invoked, is a 1950 law that is expected to help boost the production of supplies needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It gives the president broad authority to mobilize the resources and production of private companies to meet the needs of the national defense. The White House says Biden is using the Defense Production Act to help bolster vaccine production, at-home coronavirus testing kits and surgical gloves.

