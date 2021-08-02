What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Monday

Seniors 80 and older can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the top vaccine facts for Monday, Feb. 8.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As of Feb. 8, everyone in Phase 1A and groups one and two of Phase 1B are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Childcare providers

People 80 and older

Oregon introduced an online tool that allows eligible residents of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligibility tool is open to everyone in Oregon to use and ask questions.

Oregonians 80 and older can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

168,000 Oregonians who are 80 years or older become eligible today to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. State leaders caution that only 5,040 or about 3% of those 168,000 will get the vaccine this coming week because of limited supplies and they're pleading for patience. Eligible residents can use the automated scheduling tool on the Oregon Health Authority's coronavirus page. Or they can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Both systems are expected to be very busy.

Biden accepts NFL's offer to use stadiums as COVID vaccine sites

President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites. Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show. Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them.

