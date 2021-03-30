What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon Tuesday

More than 500,000 Oregonians became eligible for the vaccine Monday. Here are the top vaccine facts for Tuesday, March 30.

Here's who is eligible for a COVID vaccine in Oregon

As of March 29, everyone in Phase 1A and groups 1-6 of Phase 1B is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. That includes:

Health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

K-12 educators and school staff

Child care providers

People 65 and older

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

People experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Oregon and Washington

From mass vaccination clinics to pharmacies to community clinics, KGW has compiled a list of where people can get the vaccine in Oregon and Southwest Washington, or how to sign up for it online. Appointment time slots have been filling up quickly, so please check scheduling portals often to secure a spot.

The sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccination in the Portland metro area changed March 1. Eligible people will be notified when a dose is available for them. The names of eligible people in the metro area will be gleaned from the Get Vaccinated Oregon database and sent to the state's partners at the Oregon Convention Center.

500,000 more Oregonians now eligible for COVID vaccine

More than a half million Oregonians joined the ranks of those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The newly eligible include those who are 45 and older with a significant underlying condition. The CDC compiled the list of conditions including cancer, kidney disease and heart disease.

Others included in the newly eligible category include migrant and seasonal workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers, people living in low income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living, people who are homeless, people displaced by wildfires, wildland firefighters, and women who are pregnant and 16 or older.

President Biden says 90% of adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

President Joe Biden announced Monday that by April 19 at least 90% of the adult U.S. population will be eligible for vaccination — and will have access to a vaccination site within 5 miles of their homes. Quick vaccination would still depend on supply as well as overcoming some people's hesitancy about the shots.