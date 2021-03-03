New COVID-19 mass vaccination site opening in Vancouver

The site at the Tower Mall parking lot will serve those on the county's waitlist, and those in underserved and disproportionately affected communities.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — People who live in Southwest Washington will have a new place to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Clark County Public Health announced a new mass vaccination site Tuesday afternoon. It will be at the same site where drive-thru testing has been happening since January: the Tower Mall parking lot. City of Vancouver employees will help run the clinic, with pharmacists from Safeway administering the vaccine.

“This is in central Vancouver and it's more accessible for a lot of people; it's not that long a drive, there's public transit there, so it's a lot more accessible,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and health director for several counties in Southwest Washington.

Clark County Public Health has been wanting to open a mass vaccination site for a while, even before the state set up at the fairgrounds. But the amount of vaccine coming to the area wouldn't support it. Now it does. The county is finally getting its due after being allocated much less vaccine per capita than most other larger counties in the state. This week, Washington’s Department of Health delivered 14,140 first doses of vaccine. The previous 11 weeks, the average allocation was 4,175. The latest delivery is nearly three times that.

And the county's new site will use vaccine from a different source altogether: a federal allotment to pharmacies. Safeway will administer the vaccines, but you won't have to sign up for a spot as has been the case at the state-run fairgrounds clinic. These doses will go to some of the 20,000 people still on the county's waiting list, and to those in undeserved and disproportionally affected communities. The county will call you to offer an appointment.

“Some of them have been on that waiting list a long time, so we're really excited about finally getting them an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Melnick.

To start, there are 2,400 doses for the Tower Mall vaccination clinic site. The county plans to do 600 a day for four days, this coming Friday, Saturday and then Monday and Tuesday.

Keeping the clinic going after that is dependent on the ongoing greater supply of vaccine to the county. Dr. Melnick feels good about the increased flow of vaccine continuing.