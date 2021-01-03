Clark County will receive major vaccine supply increase

The county said it will receive 14,140 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Less than a week after the Clark County health officer voiced frustration about the lack of COVID-19 vaccine doses compared to similarly sized counties in Washington, Clark County said Monday that many more doses are on the way this week.

Clark County has received an average of 4,175 first doses of the vaccine from the Washington State Department of Health through 11 weeks. On Monday the county said it will receive 14,140 first doses this week.

Clark County Public Health said it will work with local health care facilities to refer people from the county’s waiting list for vaccination appointments.

Dr. Alan Melnick, the county’s health officer, said the lack of vaccines coming to Clark County became more apparent in the last month. The county released data comparing first-dose COVID-19 vaccine allocations for 15 Washington counties and the data showed Clark County was receiving fewer vaccine doses per capita than other counties.

"The amount of vaccine that we're getting doesn't come close to the capacity of our providers," Melnick told KGW last week.