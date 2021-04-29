Some businesses offering incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations

Businesses locally and nationally are finding creative ways to encourage more people to get their shots.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With some people hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, businesses are getting creative and rewarding people who do get shots.

At Vault 31 Bar, located off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, owner David Kaulitz says he's offering free Jell-O shots to customers who've been vaccinated.

“Show us that vaccine card, selfie showing us you got the shot and we’ll give you a nice little treat,” said Kaulitz.

Portland attorney Jody Stahancyk has come up with another creative solution to get some of her employees vaccinated: offering them money. She said she's giving them a hundred dollars to show that they been fully vaccinated.

“It’s for the shots and the cure, and we call it cured when you have waited two weeks after getting your second shot," she said.

Stahancyk is offering the money tax-free for her nearly 90 employees. She said it’ll cost her close to $10,000 to pay all of her employees, including picking up the taxes on it, but she added that it’s worth it.

And it’s not just small businesses who are offering incentives to get the vaccinated.

Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer, is also giving out $100 to employees who get fully vaccinated.