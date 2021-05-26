Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Ridgefield High School

The high school teamed up with Clark County Public Health to hold a vaccine clinic Wednesday.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Protesters holding signs that said things such as "no masks, no vaccines" gathered outside Ridgefield High School Wednesday morning, as the school's vaccine clinic got underway.

The protesters also had a bullhorn and microphone and broadcasted their anti-vaccine messages in front of the school, at times when students could be seen walking nearby.

Ridgefield High School partnered with Clark County Public Health to host the vaccination event, offering both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The J&J one-dose vaccine is available for those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 years and older. The flyer for the event said parents or guardians have to give consent for minors to get vaccinated.

We’re teaming up with @RidgefieldSD to host a COVID-19 vaccination event May 26. Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson. Appts 10-5 Wednesday, May 26 at Ridgefield High School, 2630 S. Hillhurst Road. Those without appointments can stop by 11-4:30. Schedule here: https://t.co/B0U5TlTLuD pic.twitter.com/eijqNCermQ — Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) May 23, 2021

Kelli Stewart was one of a few dozen protesters outside the school. They don't trust the safety of the vaccine on kids.

"A bunch of parents got together and we just wanted to come out here and let our voices be known," she said.

Earlier this month, U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12. The Centers for Disease Control has also endorsed the advisers' recommendation.

At one point during Wednesday's protest, a group of 7 to 8 nurses who supported the vaccination event were also seen outside the school, carrying signs with messages like "vaccines work." They say fighting the misinformation surrounding the vaccine is getting old.