3 things you need to know Wednesday

'We'll take the drive down there': More people traveling outside their county for vaccine as Oregon expands eligibility
Arleen Reetz lives in Multnomah County. She doesn't yet qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in her home county, but in 20 other Oregon counties, she does. So Arleen is planning a drive to Marion County this week to get the vaccine. "I have 11 grandchildren that I have not been able to hug for the last year, so I am very much looking forward to it," she said. The Oregon Health Authority says once you're eligible for the vaccine, you can sign up for appointments in other counties if you qualify for the vaccine there. READ MORE
Vaccine eligibility expanded early in 7 more Oregon counties, now up to 20
These counties can now vaccinate people in Group 6 of Phase 1B: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill. The tri-county vaccine timeline likely won't move up. READ MORE
Oregon State University president F. King Alexander resigns
OSU president F. King Alexander has resigned, effective April 1, in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at Alexander’s last job as president of Louisiana State University, where he worked from 2013 to 2020. READ MORE
Sign up for daily newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.