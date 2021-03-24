3 things you need to know Wednesday

People traveling outside their county to get vaccine; 20 counties expand vaccine eligibility early; Oregon State University president resigns

'We'll take the drive down there': More people traveling outside their county for vaccine as Oregon expands eligibility

Arleen Reetz lives in Multnomah County. She doesn't yet qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine in her home county, but in 20 other Oregon counties, she does. So Arleen is planning a drive to Marion County this week to get the vaccine. "I have 11 grandchildren that I have not been able to hug for the last year, so I am very much looking forward to it," she said. The Oregon Health Authority says once you're eligible for the vaccine, you can sign up for appointments in other counties if you qualify for the vaccine there. READ MORE

Vaccine eligibility expanded early in 7 more Oregon counties, now up to 20

Oregon State University president F. King Alexander resigns