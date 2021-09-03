3 things you need to know Tuesday

'The virus is changing': COVID-19 mutation found in Oregon outbreak

The discovery of the E484K mutation by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University is the first known case of that mutation in the United States. It had previously been found in Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Dr. Brian O'Roak, a member of a specialized team at OHSU that's tracking how the COVID-19 virus is changing in Oregon, said the discovery of the mutation shows the virus is trying to survive. "The virus is changing and trying to evolve as we're trying to fight the virus," he said. READ MORE