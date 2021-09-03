3 things you need to know Tuesday

'The virus is changing': COVID-19 mutation found in Oregon outbreak
The discovery of the E484K mutation by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University is the first known case of that mutation in the United States. It had previously been found in Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Dr. Brian O'Roak, a member of a specialized team at OHSU that's tracking how the COVID-19 virus is changing in Oregon, said the discovery of the mutation shows the virus is trying to survive. "The virus is changing and trying to evolve as we're trying to fight the virus," he said.
People living in adult foster care homes finally getting the COVID vaccine
Thousands of vulnerable people in the 1A category who felt left out of the state's vaccination plan are finally getting the shot. "I feel a heck of a lot better than I did a few weeks ago," said 95-year-old Ray Hare, a World War II vet.
'She made the world better': Gresham mother describes 9-year-old daughter killed in crash
The mother and her two daughters were walking home when a driver jumped the curb and hit them, killing 9-year-old Baylei. "She was so strong and so happy and so vibrant," said Baylei's mother.