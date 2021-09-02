3 things you need to know Tuesday

Here's how to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon; 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Mt. Hood; Oregon is taxing your stimulus check

Here's how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

As eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine expands to more groups in Oregon, people are seeking information about eligibility and how to get the vaccine. There are numerous ways to find out if you're eligible. The Oregon Health Authority's vaccination website has two tools that can determine eligibility, the Vaccine Information Tool and a new tool called Get Vaccinated Oregon, where people can sign up for email or text alerts about nearby vaccine events. Another helpful resource is 211. Through the Vaccine Information Tool and 211, eligible residents, depending on the county where they live, can sign up for appointments to get the vaccine. Residents living in other parts of Oregon should contact their county health department to sign up for the vaccine. READ MORE

Oregon is taxing your stimulus check. Here’s how it could affect your bank account

It’s tax season and we know you have questions, like this one from Gen: “Is Oregon taxing the stimulus payments?” Long story short: Yes. You'll probably owe extra money to the state or get a smaller refund than usual. READ MORE

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits north of Mount Hood

The earthquake was reported last night near the community of Parkdale, just north of Mount Hood and about 15 miles south of Hood River. The quake had a depth of about 3.6 miles. Hundreds of people reported they felt the quake. READ MORE