3 things you need to know Thursday

OHA: Oregon's vaccine timeline could speed up thanks to national supply boost
Oregon officials say the state's COVID-19 vaccine timeline could speed up dramatically thanks to President Biden's announcement that the U.S. will have enough doses for all adults by the end of May. That's two months earlier than planned. It's largely possible because of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is already in production.
Lawyer: Numerous women have accused former OHSU 'TikTok Doc' of sexual misconduct
A lawyer for the woman who filed a lawsuit against OHSU and Dr. Jason Campbell says more women have come forward with similar allegations since the lawsuit was filed earlier in the week.
New study finds COVID-19 antibodies in breastmilk of vaccinated mothers
None of the babies involved in the study showed adverse side effects. The research suggests babies may be protected from COVID through breast milk antibodies, but it's unclear how long those antibodies will remain.