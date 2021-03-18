3 things you need to know Thursday

OHA director says all adults in Oregon will be eligible for the COVID vaccine by May 1
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said all adults in Oregon should be able to schedule a vaccine appointment by May 1. While that's good news for many, some front-line workers still waiting to be eligible for the vaccine, like grocery store employees, are concerned that they'll have to wait until May 1 and compete with every other adult in Oregon to get the vaccine. Allen told the Oregon Legislature yesterday that OHA is considering adjusting its vaccine eligibility timeline so front-line workers and people with pre-existing conditions are able to get a shot before the general population has access on May 1. READ MORE
Six months later: Some Oregon wildfire survivors still in hotels
More than six months after wildfires burned homes in parts of Oregon, some people are still living in hotels. Charles and Linda Beck are staying in a Lincoln City hotel and say they've been denied FEMA assistance multiple times. READ MORE
OSU president keeps job, put on probation over handling of sexual misconduct cases at LSU
After less than a year in the position and weeks under the microscope of a national scandal, Oregon State University President F. King Alexander will keep his job. He'll also be on professional probation. READ MORE
