3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Oregon pharmacies will soon be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacies nationwide will soon be giving out additional COVID-19 shots across the nation. Participating pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington include Albertsons, Safeway and Costco. Some independently-run pharmacies will also offer the vaccine, including Preferred Rx Pharmacy in Vancouver, Fairley's Pharmacy in Northeast Portland, and GDC Pharmacy and Brooklyn Pharmacy in Southeast Portland. "I was really excited about it," said Nancy Duggan, 81. "This is the way we get these older people in. I will be there, with bells on."

Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler on leaving GOP: 'I don't even know what the Republican Party stands for'

Portland's mayor promises to tackle trash and graffiti but won't give specifics

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he plans to call on his fellow commissioners to help him tackle Portland's trash and graffiti problem, but he refused to give details. "I don't want to overpromise and under-deliver," Wheeler said.