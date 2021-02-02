3 things you need to know this Tuesday

How will older Oregonians get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Oregon's eligibility date for older adults to qualify for COVID-19 shots is fast approaching (February 8), and many are concerned about how they're going to get the vaccine. Attempting to sign up for an appointment has been a challenge. The existing online system is tricky for anyone to navigate, regardless of age. The online portal that health care professionals and educators are using for the tri-county area timed out yesterday when we tried to sign up as an Oregon senior. We reached out to state and county leaders to ask how seniors are supposed to schedule appointments for COVID-19 shots, but the state didn't respond and a Multnomah County public health official said they didn't know. Another concern is transportation. Some older people aren't able to drive down to the Oregon Convention Center to get the vaccine. Barbara Alminiana, 78, who reached out to KGW with her concerns about the process, said she's unable to drive. "That isn't going to work for us and that's been a major source of frustration for me for quite some time," she said. "I hope that there can be a solution." READ MORE