3 things you need to know this Thursday

Portland man in COVID-19 vaccine trial explains side effects; Northern lights may be visible in Oregon this week; New high for active workplace outbreaks in Oregon

Portland man who took part in COVID-19 vaccine trial explains his side effects, says people should get shots

Bob Ball, a Portland-area man who took part in the Stage 3 trial for the Moderna vaccine, said the side effects weren't too bad. He said he experienced pain at the injection site and nausea the first night that went away. He said people shouldn't be afraid of the side effects and once the vaccine is available, everyone should take it. The FDA will decide today whether the Pfizer vaccine will get emergency use approval. The decision on emergency use approval for the Moderna vaccine will come on Dec. 17.

Will northern lights be visible in Oregon this week?

There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of seeing the northern lights in Oregon tonight. KGW's Matt Zaffino said it's "FAR from a certainty," but a clear sky, away from city lights, looking north after midnight is your best bet.

Here are the 124 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

The record number of known workplace outbreaks comes as Oregon reported record highs for COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in a week. Prisons and distribution centers have been hot spots for COVID-19 workplace outbreaks.