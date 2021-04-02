3 things you need to know this Thursday

'Extraordinarily frustrating': Oregon leaves seniors guessing on how to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Oregonians who are 80 years and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Feb. 8 but whether there will be any doses for them on that day is not clear. In the meantime, trying to register for an appointment to receive the vaccine is an exercise in frustration. So far, there has been little communication from the state telling them how to sign up and how many doses will be available in the first week. As of yesterday, seniors couldn't make online appointments through the state's online portal. "It's just extraordinarily frustrating," said Kristina Haddad, who spent hours Tuesday morning in an unsuccessful attempt to help her 84-year-old mother, Cherry, sign up for a shot.