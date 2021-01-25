3 things you need to know this Monday

OHSU turns airport parking lot into COVID-19 vaccine administration site
On a cold, rainy day yesterday, it was a blessing to be able to stay in the car and get the COVID-19 vaccine at Portland International Airport. With air travel down, the red economy lot is closed to travelers. And it makes a great mass vaccination site. Vaccinations are currently being administered by invitation only for Phase 1a community members. Yesterday, OHSU's Connie Amos said by the end of the day, 3,330 people would have received the vaccination at the PDX site. "Our goal is to make this a mass vaccination site of 7,500 to 10,000 a day," she said. READ MORE
Volunteers collect cigarette butts for Pearl District recycling effort
The Cigarette Waste Recycling Program, an initiative by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, has collected more than 100,000 cigarette butts in the past year. The butts are sent to New Jersey for recycling. READ MORE
A snow shower mix this morning as colder weather pattern takes hold
This morning, some areas have seen a snow/rain mix of light showers. On Tuesday night, elevations in the high metro hills and around 1,000 feet or higher could see one to four inches of snowfall into Wednesday morning. READ MORE
