3 things you need to know this Monday

OHSU turns airport parking lot into COVID-19 vaccine administration site

On a cold, rainy day yesterday, it was a blessing to be able to stay in the car and get the COVID-19 vaccine at Portland International Airport. With air travel down, the red economy lot is closed to travelers. And it makes a great mass vaccination site. Vaccinations are currently being administered by invitation only for Phase 1a community members. Yesterday, OHSU's Connie Amos said by the end of the day, 3,330 people would have received the vaccination at the PDX site. "Our goal is to make this a mass vaccination site of 7,500 to 10,000 a day," she said.