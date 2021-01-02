3 things you need to know this Monday

More COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, but getting a vaccine appointment is proving to be difficult
Oregon and Washington aren't doing too bad in the national vaccination rankings. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon ranks 14th among the 50 states, with 7.86% of the state's residents having received at least one dose so far, and Washington ranks 26th at 7.29%. But the vaccine sign-up process continues to be a source of frustration for many eligible residents. On Sunday, appointments for 4,000 doses at the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site opened up at noon. All available appointments were booked within 30 minutes. Barbara Riggs and her husband both got on the computer at noon to sign up. "Neither of us were successful," Barbara said. They were able to open the calendar and pick appointment times, but then the system stalled at the confirmation process. "I actually sat on hold for two hours and 45 minutes before I gave up," Barbara said. "It's just very frustrating." READ MORE
Oregon hammer attack suspect walks free after woman refuses to testify without mask in court
"I don't see how it ever should come down to a decision of whether I wanted to be safe from COVID or safe from the person who hit me with a sledgehammer," said Heather Fawcett. READ MORE
Drug decriminalization law goes into effect today
In November, Oregon became the first state in the nation to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. The new law goes into effect today. It aims to shift Oregon’s focus to expanding access to treatment and recovery. READ MORE
