3 things you need to know this Monday

More COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, but getting a vaccine appointment is proving to be difficult

Oregon and Washington aren't doing too bad in the national vaccination rankings. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon ranks 14th among the 50 states, with 7.86% of the state's residents having received at least one dose so far, and Washington ranks 26th at 7.29%. But the vaccine sign-up process continues to be a source of frustration for many eligible residents. On Sunday, appointments for 4,000 doses at the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site opened up at noon. All available appointments were booked within 30 minutes. Barbara Riggs and her husband both got on the computer at noon to sign up. "Neither of us were successful," Barbara said. They were able to open the calendar and pick appointment times, but then the system stalled at the confirmation process. "I actually sat on hold for two hours and 45 minutes before I gave up," Barbara said. "It's just very frustrating." READ MORE