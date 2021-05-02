3 things you need to know this Friday

'They've been overlooked and forgotten': Thousands of Oregon seniors in assisted living facilities still waiting for vaccines after incorrect claim by Gov. Brown
Seniors in congregate living facilities are in the state's 1A category to get the vaccine first. They have been eligible for vaccines since December, but many are still waiting to get their first dose even as Oregon expands who is eligible. "They've been overlooked and forgotten, and that's really kind of sinful because they're still here," said Patricia Ridgely, who has been trying to get her 94-year-old grandmother the vaccine. A week ago, Gov. Kate Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris during a Zoom interview that all seniors in assisted living facilities had been vaccinated, and that was part of her reasoning to open up vaccines to teachers. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown, said she misspoke during the interview. Fred Steele, Oregon's state-appointed long-term care ombudsman, said the congregate care facilities should be done by the middle of February. READ MORE
Someone's dumping human waste on rural roads in East Multnomah County
A county health department spokesman said it's been going on for about two years. The county is asking folks who live along county roads in Troutdale, Springdale and Corbett to keep an eye out for anything suspicious. READ MORE
'It's almost impossible': Portland restaurant owners lament the state of the industry
More than 500 Portland restaurants closed in 2020, the highest number since 2011, according to the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association. In 2021, almost 90 restaurants have already closed. READ MORE