3 things you need to know this Friday

'They've been overlooked and forgotten': Thousands of Oregon seniors in assisted living facilities still waiting for vaccines after incorrect claim by Gov. Brown

Seniors in congregate living facilities are in the state's 1A category to get the vaccine first. They have been eligible for vaccines since December, but many are still waiting to get their first dose even as Oregon expands who is eligible. "They've been overlooked and forgotten, and that's really kind of sinful because they're still here," said Patricia Ridgely, who has been trying to get her 94-year-old grandmother the vaccine. A week ago, Gov. Kate Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris during a Zoom interview that all seniors in assisted living facilities had been vaccinated, and that was part of her reasoning to open up vaccines to teachers. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown, said she misspoke during the interview. Fred Steele, Oregon's state-appointed long-term care ombudsman, said the congregate care facilities should be done by the middle of February. READ MORE