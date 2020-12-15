3 things you need to know this Tuesday

The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oregon, the "Red House" standoff appears to be drawing to a close and shipping companies warn of delays.

Oregon receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) yesterday confirmed that Legacy Health received two separate shipments of 975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at sites in Portland and Tualatin. The OHA said three more locations in Oregon will receive doses today: Oregon Health & Science University Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente’s regional pharmacy warehouse in Portland and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario. The remaining doses from this week's allocation will arrive at hospitals throughout the week. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line for vaccination. READ MORE

'Red House' standoff drawing to a close with 'agreement in principal'

The Red House occupation continued yesterday afternoon, but Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an "agreement in principal" between the previous owners and the developer who bought the property in foreclosure. READ MORE

Shipping companies warn of delays due to increase in online ordering

Today is the last day to ship via ground through FedEx, UPS and USPS and expect the package to arrive by Christmas. The major shipping companies have posted warnings to their websites about potential delays. READ MORE