3 things you need to know this Wednesday

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon will be given today. After healthcare workers, who gets vaccinated next? Health officials say we can't let down our guard.

After healthcare workers, who gets the COVID-19 vaccination next in Oregon?

The initial group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Oregon includes healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. After that, it's unclear who will follow. Officials with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) haven't unveiled their full vaccination plan. They hope to do so in January. Bryan Cwik, a Portland State University professor with expertise in medical ethics said it's a tough decision. "I do not envy OHA," he said. "There are so many different things to weigh and balance." READ MORE

As more COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive, vaccinations in Oregon start today

More doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oregon yesterday and OHSU and Legacy Health announced they will begin giving their healthcare workers shots around 11 a.m. today. READ MORE

COVID-19 vaccine offers 'room for optimism,' but don't let your guard down, says Dr. Vines