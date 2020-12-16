3 things you need to know this Wednesday

After healthcare workers, who gets the COVID-19 vaccination next in Oregon?
The initial group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Oregon includes healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. After that, it's unclear who will follow. Officials with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) haven't unveiled their full vaccination plan. They hope to do so in January. Bryan Cwik, a Portland State University professor with expertise in medical ethics said it's a tough decision. "I do not envy OHA," he said. "There are so many different things to weigh and balance." READ MORE
As more COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive, vaccinations in Oregon start today
More doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oregon yesterday and OHSU and Legacy Health announced they will begin giving their healthcare workers shots around 11 a.m. today. READ MORE
COVID-19 vaccine offers 'room for optimism,' but don't let your guard down, says Dr. Vines
Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines says people still need to wear masks and keep 6 feet of distance from others, "but hopefully with a sense that it's not going to be forever." READ MORE