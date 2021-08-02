3 things you need to know Monday

Older Oregonians can receive the COVID-19 vaccine today; Progress Pride Flag, created by Portland artist, gets national attention; Blazers fan eats shoe after win

Oregonians 80 years and older can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting today

168,000 Oregonians who are 80 years or older become eligible today to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. State leaders caution that only 5,040 or about 3% of those 168,000 will get the vaccine this coming week because of limited supplies and they're pleading for patience. Eligible residents can use the automated scheduling tool on the Oregon Health Authority's coronavirus page, or they can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Both systems are expected to be very busy. KGW has compiled as much helpful information, including links and instructions, as we could find. Access that information here.

Portland creator of Progress Pride Flag pushes LGBTQ culture and movement forward

A few years ago, Portland artist Daniel Quasar created an updated version of an LGBTQ symbol: the Progress Pride Flag. In January, the flag showed up on VH1's hit show, "RuPaul's Drag Race." The flag goes beyond the rainbow. The color white added represents lives lost to HIV and AIDS, pink and blue for the transgender community, and black and brown for the people of color who helped spearhead the pride movement in the face of violence and persecution.

Beaverton man makes good on promise to 'eat shoe' after Blazers win

Peter Reed promised on Twitter that he'd take a bite out of a shoe if the Blazers, missing a handful of starters, beat the Philadelphia 76ers, the top team in the Eastern Conference. After the Blazers won by 16, Reed started receiving a barrage of tweets from people demanding that he make good on his promise, including from the Blazers official account and from center Jusuf Nurkic. Reed made good on his promise. "It tasted leathery," he said.