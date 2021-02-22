3 things you need to know Monday

Stories of frustration and success as PGE struggles to get power back on for everyone
Portland General Electric (PGE) said last Thursday its goal was to get the number of customers without power down to about 15,000 by the end of Friday. But this morning, PGE's outage page shows that more than 21,000 people are still without power. The company has continued to come up against several challenges in getting the power restored, but that's little consolation to those still in the dark. Take Damon Semmel and his wife, for example. Yesterday, their power was still out and had been for over a week, while others around their neighborhood had their electricity back. "It's really confusing to me," Damon said. "I just can't figure how we're the only ones on this power grid still without power after eight days, and we've been told that we can expect up to seven more days." READ MORE
Starting today, Oregonians 70 and older can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Oregon is expanding eligibility to people 70 and older, adding about 206,000 people into the mix. The best way to sign up is online. Here's more information on how to do that. READ MORE
