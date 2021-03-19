3 things you need to know Friday

Getting your COVID vaccine shot: Here’s what it’s like at the Oregon Convention Center

The mass vaccination effort at the Oregon Convention Center is the largest in the state. Workers there routinely give shots to 6,000 people each day, a number that's about to increase to 7,000 per day. While many in Portland have complained about how hard it's been to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, few, if any, have complained about the operation at the convention center. So we decided to give it a try. Here's what we found.