3 things you need to know Friday

Getting your COVID vaccine shot: Here’s what it’s like at the Oregon Convention Center
The mass vaccination effort at the Oregon Convention Center is the largest in the state. Workers there routinely give shots to 6,000 people each day, a number that's about to increase to 7,000 per day. While many in Portland have complained about how hard it's been to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, few, if any, have complained about the operation at the convention center. So we decided to give it a try. Here's what we found. READ MORE
Massive stolen telescope back with Oregon family
A giant, blue telescope worth about $15,000 is back in the hands of its rightful owners after being stolen last week from an Oregon couple. They inspected the damage and said Big Blue is salvageable, but it will require repairs before it can be used. READ MORE
Kevin Peterson Jr.'s family plans to sue Clark County Sheriff's Office over fatal shooting
"It's been 140 days without him," said Tammi Bell, Peterson's mom. "We're still looking at the door wondering when he's gonna come through." Court documents say three Clark County deputies shot Peterson on Oct. 29. READ MORE