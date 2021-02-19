3 things you need to know Friday

Shipment delay of 67K vaccine doses for Oregon sends some clinic organizers scrambling

A weather-related shipment delay in the Moderna vaccine coming out of Tennessee has kept 67,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from reaching all parts of Oregon this week, leaving vaccination clinic organizers racing to find backup supplies or reschedule clinics to next week. In the Portland area, Multnomah County health officials said the delay won't have an impact because they have enough vaccine doses on hand. But in Hood River, the delay forced the postponement of a large clinic planned to open Friday. And Lincoln County had to reschedule clinics set for Wednesday and Thursday. "This is one of those situations where there was absolutely nothing that we could have done about it," said Lincoln County public health spokeswoman Susan Trachsel. "What happens across the country is going to affect us too."