3 things you need to know Friday

120,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine arrive in Oregon next week

Oregon health leaders said the state's current supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including the 122,000 doses arriving in Oregon next week, are safe and not connected to the East Coast manufacturing issues. On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said a batch of vaccine made by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore factory can't be used because it didn't meet quality standards. Some Oregon health leaders said they're concerned some people will be skeptical and shy away from the vaccine, so they're planning an education campaign to let people know the vaccine is safe. READ MORE