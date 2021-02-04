3 things you need to know Friday

120,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine arrive in Oregon next week
Oregon health leaders said the state's current supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including the 122,000 doses arriving in Oregon next week, are safe and not connected to the East Coast manufacturing issues. On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said a batch of vaccine made by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore factory can't be used because it didn't meet quality standards. Some Oregon health leaders said they're concerned some people will be skeptical and shy away from the vaccine, so they're planning an education campaign to let people know the vaccine is safe. READ MORE
Oregon lawmaker pushes to lift COVID vaccine patents for less-developed nations
The move, urged by several lawmakers, including Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer, could allow more companies to quickly and cheaply produce effective vaccines in poorer countries. READ MORE
7 Oregonians representing the state in Final Four
On the women's side, Arizona's Bendu Yeaney, UConn's Evina Westbrook and Stanford's Cameron Brink are from Oregon. The Gonzaga men's team has four Oregonians: Will Graves, Benn Gregg, Evan Inglesby and Matthew Lang. READ MORE
Sign up for daily newsletters and get the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox.