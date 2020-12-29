3 things you need to know this Tuesday

Oregon to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution; Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader voted against $2,000 stimulus checks; Furloughed school employees to return to work

Oregon to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As of this morning, more than 20,000 Oregonians have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has received a total of 59,475 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and 72,100 doses from Moderna, for a total of 131,575 doses. Health officials said they expect another 100,000 Oregonians to be vaccinated over the next couple of weeks by expanding vaccination clinics to include public health departments and eventually pharmacies.

Oregon congressman Kurt Schrader was one of two House Democrats to vote against $2,000 stimulus checks

In his testimony, Schrader argued the money would be better used elsewhere, such as for the Payment Protection Program and unemployment insurance.

Furloughed Vancouver Public Schools support staff set to return to work in January

Many classified staff in the Vancouver School District, including paraeducators, bus drivers and lunch staff, were furloughed this past fall. One staff member said many have faced dire financial consequences.