3 things to know Monday

Coronavirus variants are more contagious. What does that mean for kids?

Coronavirus cases are slowly rising in Oregon again, and one reason may be more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus. Earlier in the pandemic, children were not major players in spreading the virus and they didn't get very sick. Now states, including Oregon, are seeing a small rise in the share of new cases in kids between 10 and 19. Dr. Corey Fish, chief medical officer and pediatrician with Brave Care, said kids are more likely to catch variants than the original strain but the evidence doesn't show kids are getting any sicker from the variants. The majority of children, especially under 12 years old, only get mild symptoms from COVID. READ MORE