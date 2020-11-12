3 things you need to know this Friday

How the "sovereign citizen" defense ties in with the Red House, when the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive and a Portland coffee shop owner's national recognition.

Portland's 'Red House' and the 'sovereign citizen' defense

Protests erupted this week at a home in North Portland known as “Red House on Mississippi” after police tried to make a family — who lost the home to foreclosure two years ago — leave the premises.

The son of the family, William Kinney — also known as William Nietzche — has claimed for years that he is a “sovereign citizen” and that’s why his family didn’t have to pay their loan. Read more

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Portland this weekend

Legacy Health in Portland expects to get a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sometime this weekend, Dec. 12-13, with the possibility of administering the first injections by next Wednesday.

The first vaccines will be for health care workers. But with 13,000 people who work for Legacy Health, deciding who will get the first 2,000 doses is not an easy task.

Dr. Dominic Chan, a pharmacist by training, is in charge of the vaccine rollout for the Legacy Health system. He said the philosophy is guided by equity, not titles. Read more

Portland Coffee shop owner recognized nationally for unique business

"'Coffee should be dope' is our theme," said Ian Williams, who owns Portland's Deadstock Coffee. "We're like the Disney World of coffee I guess. We just want people to be happy, honestly."

The former Nike janitor turned shoe developer decided five years ago to start his own business. He built it from his sneakers up, moving from a cart to his shop in Old Town/China Town.

Now Williams has been nationally recognized and he's the focus of an MSNBC special about small businesses surviving the pandemic. Read more