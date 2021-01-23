22 more COVID-19 deaths, 877 new cases in Oregon

The state has received nearly half a million vaccine doses to date.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Friday reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 877 new cases.

There have been 136,839 known cases in the state. The death toll is now 1,865 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Friday, 270,453 vaccine doses have been administered out of the 487,700 the state has received to date.

All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

There are 317 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 12 fewer than Thursday. Seventy-nine of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.

The counties with the most new cases Friday were Washington with 138 followed by Multnomah with 136 and Marion with 101.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (10), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (33), Jefferson (9), Josephine (15), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (90), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (11), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (136), Polk (24), Umatilla (52), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (138) and Yamhill (15).

Information on the 22 Oregonians who died was not immediately available.

OHA released new quarantine guidelines for people who've been fully immunized with both doses of the vaccine.

"People who have been fully immunized and have let at least 14 days pass following their last dose of the vaccine are no longer required to quarantine if they have had close contact with someone with COVID-19," the health authority said. "Those who are fully immunized should still monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 during the 14 days after exposure, and if symptoms develop, they should isolate and seek testing."