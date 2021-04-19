Everyone 16 and older in Oregon now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

During a briefing last Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown urged everyone to get a COVID shot as soon as they can.

PORTLAND, Ore. — All Oregonians over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On April 6, when Gov. Kate Brown announced that the eligibility date for people 16 and older in Oregon would move up from May 1 to April 19, she said the state must "move as quickly as possible" to vaccinate everyone as cases of the virus rise.

"We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants," Brown said. "In communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms."

Oregon is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. A month ago, the state reported 1,920 new cases for the week of March 15-21. The most recent report, for the week of April 5-11, saw 3,722 new cases, a 94% increase.

The rise in cases comes as Oregon reaches a positive milestone: 1 million people fully vaccinated in the state. As of Monday morning, 1,020,399 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon. OHA reports that more than 38,000 people a day are getting COVID vaccine doses across the state. But cases continue to rise and Brown said the best way for people to protect themselves is by getting the vaccine.

