Here are the 13 Oregon counties approved to expand COVID vaccinations

Marion County is among the Oregon counties to submit an attestation letter to the state, allowing it to move forward and vaccinate the next eligible groups.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday announced that 13 Oregon counties have submitted attestation letters to the state and can immediately begin offering available vaccines to the next eligibility groups.

Those counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union.

The counties will begin vaccinating people in Group 6 of Phase 1B, which includes the following:

Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.

Migrant and seasonal farm workers

Seafood and agricultural workers

Food processing workers

People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities

Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness

People displaced by wildfires

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant women 16 and older

Those groups will become eligible for vaccines statewide on March 29.

OHA said the state’s Get Vaccinated Oregon tool is being updated to accommodate the new people eligible for vaccination.

New cases and deaths

OHA on Monday reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 178 new cases of the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 2,365 people and the total number of known cases is now 161,706.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (8), Clackamas (29), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (23), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (3).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 757,970 first and second doses of Pfizer, 740,155 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,022 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.