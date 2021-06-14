Washington's Lottery has received reports of callers attempting to use the program to scam residents.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Of the 249 prizes from the first "Shot of a Lifetime" COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing, 103 people did not respond, according to information from Washington's Lottery.

Those unclaimed prizes, which include Seahawks tickets, state park passes and gaming consoles, will be added to the final July 13 drawing.

Four more drawings will be held for vaccinated adults:

June 15

June 22

June 29

July 13

Here's how winners are selected: Vaccinated residents in the state's database will be assigned a number by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Washington State Lottery officials will use a random number generator starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the drawing to come up with a list of potential winners. The list will then be forwarded to the DOH to match the number with the appropriate name.

The DOH will then forward the list to Washington State Lottery officials, who will begin contacting winners by phone or email, based on immunization records.

Winners will have 72 hours from the time of notice to call lottery officials back and claim their prize or they will be disqualified from winning. Unclaimed prizes from the first four drawings will be placed in the fifth and final drawing.

AG's Office warns of scams

Meanwhile, the state Attorney General's Office is warning of scams related to the vaccine lottery drawing.

The AG's Office stresses that the Lottery primarily contacts winners by phone, but representatives will not ask for bank account information or social security numbers. The Lottery may contact winners by email or text message.